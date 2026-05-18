Jay and Brandi Have Your Journey Tickets All Week Long

Journey - Kia Center

This week, Jay and Brandi have Journey tickets to giveaway!

Listen at 7am with Jay and Brandi for your shot at winning two tickets to see Journey in concert on October 17th, 2026 at Kia Center!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket purchase info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 18th-May 22nd, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to three winners on-air. Prize: A pair of tickets to see Journey on 10/17/26 at Kia Center. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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