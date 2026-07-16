Jay & Brandi Have Your Last Shot at Lynyrd Skynyrd Tickets

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Jay & Brandi have your last chance to win two tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa this Saturday night (7/18)! Get ready for a night packed with legendary hits and iconic rock you know and love.

Listen at 7am, 8a and 9a for the cue to call, dial 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to score your tickets from 98.9 WMMO!

Click here for ticket info.

The Jay and Brandi Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/16/26 - 7/17/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, dial 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win . Up to six winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on 7/18/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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