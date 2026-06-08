Jay and Brandi Have Your Tickets to Experience Discovery Cove's Paradise Nights All Week Long

Discovery Cove Paradise Nights

This week, Jay and Brandi have your chance to win tickets to Discovery Cove during Paradise Nights!

As the sun sets, the celebration begins at Discovery Cove during Paradise Nights – a NEW, separately-ticketed dinner show designed for the whole family. Your night begins with a sunset happy hour on the white sands of Serenity Bay, then indulge in an all-you-can-eat island-inspired buffet including beer, wine, and refreshing drinks. Experience breathtaking live entertainment inspired by the power of earth, air, fire, and water — all set within the tropical paradise of Discovery Cove. Paradise Nights runs select nights June through August.

Listen at 8am with Jay and Brandi for your shot at winning two tickets to Discovery Cove Paradise Nights!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

Discovery Cove Paradise Nights (WMMO)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 8th-June 12th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to five winners on-air. Prize: A pair of tickets to Discovery Cove Paradise Nights select nights June 5th-August 8th. ARV = $234. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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