Jay and Brandi Have Your Tickets to See Australian Pink Floyd All Week Long

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

This week, Jay and Brandi have your chance to win two tickets to see the Australian Pink Floyd show at Dr. Phillips Center on July 22nd, 2026! Listen weekdays (7/13-7/17) at 6am for your chance to win.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is widely regarded as the world’s leading Pink Floyd tribute act, celebrated for its meticulous musicianship, stunning visual production and deep commitment to honoring the legacy of the iconic British band.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 13th-June 17th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to five winners on-air. Prize: two tickets to Australian Pink Floyd 7/22/26 Dr. Phillips Center Orlando. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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