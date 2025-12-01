Jay & Brandi Have Your Weird Al Yankovic Tickets This Week

Weird Al

Fresh off performing for over 500,000 fans in 2025, Weird Al is hitting the road again with the Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour, coming to the Kia Center on May 29th, 2026. Jay & Brandi want to send you to the show for free!

Listen this week (12/1-12/5) at 7am with Jay & Brandi for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! When you hear the cue to call, dial the WMMO contest line at 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/1/25-12/5/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the announced designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win two tickets to the concert. Odds vary. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: Two tickets to see Weird Al Yankovic at the KIA Center on 5/29/26. ARV = $91. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

