Jay & Brandi Want to Send You to See Bryan Adams Live in Concert This Wednesday

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is bringing his Roll With The Punches Tour with special guest Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to the Kia Center this Wednesday, August 5th, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show!

Listen weekdays (8/3-8/5) with Jay and Brandi at 7am, and again at 8am, for your chance to win!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 3rd, 2026- August 5th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bryan Adams at the KIA Center on 8/5/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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