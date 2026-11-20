Jay & Brandi’s Rock On The Water 3-Night Cruise to the Bahamas - Book Your Cabin Now

Jay & Brandi's Rock On The Water Cruise

All aboard Jay & Brandi’s inaugural cruise to the Bahamas on Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas!

Jay & Brandi’s Rock On The Water Cruise will set sail from Port Canaveral on October 29th, 2027 and return on November 1st, 2027 with stops at Nassau, Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay!

BOOK YOUR CRUISE BY CLICKING HERE!

The package includes a Cruise Express shuttle to get to/fr the port and $50 onboard credit!

Utopia of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s ultimate weekend getaway, packed with incredible dining, entertainment, pools, nightlife, and nonstop fun at sea.

Plus, you get to hang with 98.9 WMMO’s Jay & Brandi!

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