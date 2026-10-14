Join Us for Fall Fiesta on November 7th & 8th at Lake Eola Park Brought to you by Geico

Fall Fiesta

Join us as we celebrate 55 years as one of Central Florida’s longest-running traditions with Fall Fiesta in the Park, presented by the City of Orlando and brought to you by Geico!

Bring the family and take in the beauty of the season at the heart of downtown Orlando as you stroll around Lake Eola while browsing hundreds of unique artist, crafter, and food booths, plus family-friendly fun and live entertainment all weekend long!

We’ll see you on November 7th & 8th from 10am-5pm at Lake Eola Park.

©2026 Cox Media Group