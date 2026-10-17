Listen to the 80s at 8a with Jay and Brandi For Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls Tickets

Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on June 13th, 2027!
Listen to Jay & Brandi this week (10/19-10/23) at 8am for your chance to win. When you hear the cue to call, be the correct caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win!
Click here for ticket info.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On- air Contest: 10/19/26-10/23/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and the be the correct announced caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win the prize. Odds vary. Up to 5 (five) winners on-air. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls at Benchmark International Arena on 6/13/27. ARV = $139. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
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