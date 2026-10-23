Listen This Week with Jay and Brandi For Lewis Black Tickets

Lewis Black

Grammy-winning comedian, actor and writer Lewis Black is coming to Dr. Phillips Center for The Performing Arts on February 18th, and 98.9 WMMO wants to hook you up with tickets!

Listen to Jay & Brandi this week (10/26-10/30) at 7am for your chance to win. When you hear the cue to call, be the correct caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On- air Contest: 10/26/26-10/30/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and the be the correct announced caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win the prize. Odds vary. Up to 5 (five) winners on-air. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lewis Black at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on 2/18/27. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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