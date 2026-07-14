Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra Live at Dr. Phillips Center - 12/18

Tremonti

Catch Mark Tremonti on Friday, December 18th at the Dr. Phillips Center. From redefining rock to reimagining Sinatra, Grammy-winning musician Mark Tremonti, backed by members of Frank Sinatra’s original orchestra, brings his timeless swing and holiday spirit to Tremonti Sings Sinatra. Join us for a feel-good evening of classic jazz and seasonal favorites.

As a multiplatinum musician, Mark Tremonti’s dynamic musical career spans influential bands from Alter Bridge and Creed to his own Tremonti, leaving an indelible imprint on hard rock with over 40 million albums sold, chart-topping debuts, countless television appearances and magazine covers, sold out arenas everywhere and dozens of other accolades.

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