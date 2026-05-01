Nominate a First Responder to Win a $100 Gift Card to The Great Greek

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will win a $100 gift card to The Great Greek!

Hosting this spring? The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has you covered with catering options to feed a group! Serving an award-winning assortment of authentic dishes, The Great Greek specializes in convenient, delicious meals prepared fresh with quality ingredients.

Offering unbeatable options for your next meal on the go or group gathering, choose from a variety of catering bundles including:

Build Your Own Gyro Kit – Choose between or mix & match: Beef/Lamb or Grilled Chicken Kit includes: Tzatziki, Feta, lettuce, tomato onions, and pita bread

– Choose between or mix & match: Beef/Lamb or Grilled Chicken Kit includes: Tzatziki, Feta, lettuce, tomato onions, and pita bread Souvlaki Skewers – Choose between or mix & match: Chicken, Shrimp, Lamb, Steak, Salmon, or Vegetable

– Choose between or mix & match: Chicken, Shrimp, Lamb, Steak, Salmon, or Vegetable Salads & Sides – Options include Rice Pilaf, Lemon Potatoes, Feta Fries, French Fries, Grilled Vegetables, or the Classic Greek Salad

For more information and to place an order, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/locations

Click below to add email address to complete nomination form.

The Great Greek

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/4/26-5/8/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift certificate to The Great Greek. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group