Nominate a First Responder to Win Four Tickets to Gatorland Including the Screamin' Gator Zip Line

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week’s honoree will win a four tickets to Gatorland, including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line!

Gatorland

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/3/26-8/7/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line. ARV = $319.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group