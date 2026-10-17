Nominate a First Responder to Win a Pair of Tickets to See Kansas in Concert

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week (10/19-10/23), our honoree will win a pair of tickets to see Kansas at Hard Rock Live Orlando on February 12th, 2027!

For ticket purchase info, click here.

Kansas

Click below to add email address to complete nomination form.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/19/26-10/23/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected this week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see see Kansas at Hard Rock Live Orlando 2/12/27. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group