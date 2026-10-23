Nominate a First Responder to Win a Pair of Tickets to See Yacht Rock Revue Live

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week (10/26-10/30), our honoree will win a pair of tickets to see Yacht Rock Revue at the Doctor Phillips Center on 1/26/27!

Tickets are on sale now!

Yacht Rock Revue

Click below to add email address to complete nomination form.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/26/26-10/30/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected this week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Yacht Rock Revue at The Doctor Phillips Center on 1/26/27. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group