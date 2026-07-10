Nominate a First Responder to Win Tickets to See Lynyrd Skynyrd

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week’s honoree will win two tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, on July 18th, 2026! Get ready for a night packed with legendary hits and iconic rock you know and love.

Click here for ticket info.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/13/26-7/17/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on 7/18/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group