Orlando Shakes Presents Come From Away 8/26-9/27

Come From Away

On August 26th-September 27th, Orlando Shakes presents Come From Away, a touching story following the 38 planes that were diverted to Gander on September 11, 2001.

Told with music, humor, and heart, it highlights the relationships formed when spirited locals and global passengers come together to embrace empathy, generosity, and shared humanity. Warm, funny, and deeply uplifting, Come From Away reminds us that community isn’t just where you’re from; it’s what you build together.

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