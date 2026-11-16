OUC Orlando Half Marathon

Register today! — Join us for an unforgettable race weekend honoring 50 years of tradition, energy, and Orlando pride. This two-day celebration of running unites the community for an unforgettable journey through Downtown Orlando. The Half Marathon and 5K routes wind through scenic streets, finishing at beautiful Lake Eola Park. Join over 5,000 runners for this cherished Orlando tradition, complete with live music along the course, local beer, and a lakeside party.

Make it a weekend to remember by taking on the DTO 16.2 Challenge, combining both distances for an epic two-day running adventure during the most runderful time of the year!

Click here to register and for more information.

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