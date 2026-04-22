Score Tickets for Jim Gaffigan’s 2026 EVERYTHING IS WONDERFUL! TOUR at Kia Center

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan is bringing his 2026 EVERYTHING IS WONDERFUL! TOUR to Orlando’s Kia Center on December 31st, 2026, and you could score tickets from 98.9 WMMO!

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets.

The show features all-new material continuing his signature observational and self-deprecating style and focuses on the absurdities of daily life, including his trademarked takes on parenting, food obsession and modern social commentary.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. ET. Buy tickets at the Kia Center box office or Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 22nd - November 30th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the entry form above. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see Jim Gaffigan perform on 12/31/26 at Kia Center. ARV = $71.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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