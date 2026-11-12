Score Tickets to SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration with 98.9 WMMO's Weekend of Winning

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

The season of wonder comes to life at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration! From exciting new Arctic adventures on the all-new Expedition Odyssey Fire & Ice, to the long-awaited return of a holiday Favorite – Miracles! Enjoy dazzling shows, ice skating, a colorful parade, fireworks, and festive new flavors in a winter wonderland filled with millions of twinkling lights. SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, select dates now through January 4th. Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com

*Event is included with park admission

Listen this weekend of winning (11/13-11/15) for keywords to be announced and enter them in the form below for your shot to win four tickets to experience the fun!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/13/26-11/15/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for keywords to be announced and complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, valid through 3/31/27, plus a parking pass. ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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