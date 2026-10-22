Score Tickets to SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream with 98.9 WMMO's Weekend of Winning

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

When darkness falls, Havoc rises at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream! Orlando unleashes a new wave of screams with unexpected horrors lurking around every corner. Face 13 new fears, including four new haunted houses like I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch! Explore four new scare zones, five all-new themed bars, electrifying live shows, and heart-dropping nighttime thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando, select nights now through October 31st. Discover why SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream is one of USA TODAY’s top theme park Halloween events.

Listen this weekend of winning (10/23-10/25) for keywords to be announced and enter them in the form below for your shot to win four tickets to experience the fun!

For more info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/23/26-10/25/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for keywords to be announced and complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream, valid through 10/31/26, plus a parking pass. ARV = $533.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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