Seminole Scuba’s Fundraiser at Top Golf on 6/7 to Protect & Revitalize Florida’s Coral Reefs

Seminole Scuba

Swing into action for a good cause! Seminole Scuba invites you to participate in our Fifth Annual Seminole Scuba Top Golf Charity Fundraiser, where your participation will help protect and revitalize Florida’s precious coral reefs. This exciting event will take place at Lake Mary Top Golf on June 7, 2026, and promises to be an unforgettable evening of golf, food, drinks, and prizes- all for a great cause.

Coral Restoration Foundation™ is the largest reef restoration organization in the world. Headquartered in Key Largo Florida, it was founded in response to the wide-spread loss of the dominant coral species on Florida’s Coral Reef. By joining us for this special event, you will play an essential role in supporting these crucial efforts and making a lasting impact on the future of Florida’s reefs.

Event Details:

• Location: Lake Mary Top Golf

• Date: June 7, 2026

• Time: 5:30-8:30pm

• Ticket Price: $85.00 (per person)

Your Ticket Includes:

• Three hours of golf at Top Golf

• Delicious food and beverages (non-alcoholic)

• Three free raffle tickets for a chance to win amazing prizes

• A direct contribution to the Coral Restoration Foundation’s mission

Raffle Prizes:

• Dive Trips

• Equipment

• Baskets from a variety of donors

Business Sponsorship Opportunity: Businesses can also show their support by donating items for our raffles or sponsoring a bay for up to 8 guests at a special rate! This is a great opportunity to engage your team while contributing to the preservation of our coral reefs. For more details, please contact us directly.

“By joining us at this event, you’re not only having fun, but you’re also helping to protect the Florida Keys’ coral reefs for future generations,” said Erik Moore, PADI Instructor from Seminole Scuba. “We are grateful for the continued support of our community and look forward to seeing everyone in the bays to make a real difference!”

Get Your Tickets Now: Don’t miss out on this incredible event! Secure your spot today and help support the restoration of our coral reefs. For tickets, sponsorship information, or any questions, please contact Seminole Scuba at 407-333-8856. Together, we can help restore and protect the beauty and biodiversity of Florida’s coral reefs!

Media Contact: Paul Shepherd

dive@seminolescuba.com

407-333-8856

For more information, click here.

Seminole Scuba

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