Supa Dave Has a $75 Gift Card to The Whiskey for You All Week Long

The Whiskey

Tune in at 4:20pm with Supa Dave’s WTF (WHAT THE FLORIDA?!?!) segment, this week (11/2-11/6) for your shot at winning a $75 gift card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road, to enjoy their gourmet burgers and craft cocktails!

If you’re a whiskey drinker, you’ll love the options. Over 1000 different whiskeys on the menu! Their hand-picked whiskey collection and craft cocktails are sure to rock your world!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/2/26-11/6/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to five (5) winners on-air. Prize: One $75 gift card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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