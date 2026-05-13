Supa Dave Has Journey Tickets for YOU

Journey - Kia Center

Supa Dave has Journey tickets to giveaway!

Listen at 4:20pm with Supa Dave for your shot at winning two tickets to see Journey in concert on October 17th, 2026 at Kia Center!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket purchase info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 13th-May 15th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to three winners on-air. Prize: A pair of tickets to see Journey on 10/17/26 at Kia Center. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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