Supa Dave Has Your Tickets to See Iron Maiden All Week Long

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden just announced their Run for Your Lives Tour, and Supa Dave wants to send you to the show!

Listen at 4:20pm with Supa Dave this week (10/19-10/23) for your shot at winning two tickets to see Iron Maiden at Benchmark International Arena on May 1st, 2026!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 19th- October 23rd, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to five (5) winners on-air. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Iron Maiden at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on 5/1/2027. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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