Supa Dave Has Your Tickets to See The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins just announced their The Rats in a Cage Tour, and Supa Dave wants to send you to the show!

Listen at 4:20pm with Supa Dave this week (5/26-5/29) for your shot at winning two tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins at Benchmark International Arena on October 18th, 2026!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket purchase info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 26th-May 29th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to four (4) winners on-air. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on 10/18/26. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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