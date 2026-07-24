This Week, 98.9 WMMO Has Your Tickets to See John Mellencamp in Concert

John Mellencamp is coming to Central Florida! He’ll perform live at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 3rd!
Listen this week (7/27-7/31), with Jay & Brandi at 6am and 9am for your opportunity to win two tickets! Also, listen with Supa Dave Monday- Thursday (7/27-7/30) at 4:20p, for another chance to win tickets!
Click here to purchase tickets.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 27th - July 31st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to fourteen (14) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see John Mellencamp at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 3rd. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
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