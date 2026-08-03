This Week, Jay & Brandi Have Your Chance to See Aziz Ansari's Hypothetical Tour

Aziz Ansari is coming to Hard Rock Live Orlando on October 11th, 2026, for his Hypothetical Tour, and we have your chance to win tickets!
Listen this week, 8/4/26-8/7/26, inside the 6am hour with Jay and Brandi, for your shot to win two tickets to the show!
To purchase tickets, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 8/4/26 - 8/7/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Four (4) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Aziz Ansari at Hard Rock Live on 10/11/26. ARV = $118. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
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