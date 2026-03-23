This Week with Jay & Brandi, You Could Win Tickets to Island H2O Water Park

Island H2O Water Park

98.9 WMMO has your shot to win four tickets to Island H2O Water Park, now open for the season!

Listen this week (3/23-3/27), with Jay & Brandi at 7am for your opportunity to win four tickets to Island H2O Water Park! Plus, enter below for another chance to win tickets!

Island H2O Water Park is open for the season! Go wild, go together, go chill. Keep the fun going all season long with thrilling slides, relaxing pools, and unforgettable memories.

Play More, Pay Less at Island H2O Water Park with the BEST Season Pass price in Orlando! Plus Passholders get exclusive benefits, events, and discounts.

Visit IslandH2OWaterPark.com for more details and to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 23rd- March 27th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win, (2) complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Island H2O Water Park. ARV = $158. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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