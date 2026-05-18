This Week, You Could Score Triumph Tickets with Jay and Brandi

Triumph

Jay and Brandi want to send you to see Triumph this Sunday!

Listen at 6am with Jay and Brandi for your shot at winning two tickets to see Triumph in concert this Sunday, May 24th, 2026, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket purchase info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 19th-May 22nd, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to four winners on-air. Prize: A pair of tickets to see Triumph on 5/24/26 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa. ARV = $125. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group