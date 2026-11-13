THIS WEEKEND, 98.9 WMMO WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando Resort

We have your chance to win tickets! It’s Holidays like never before at Universal Orlando Resort. With returning favorites and new festivities, this season is bigger, brighter, and merrier. Enjoy festive décor, food and drinks (for purchase), seasonal entertainment and more. Celebrate November 14 through January 3.

Listen for keywords to be announced (12/4-12/6 & 12/11-12/13) and complete the entry form below for your chance to win.

You could win a prize package for two people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

You could win a Grand Prize for four people, including:

• 3-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Epic Universe theme parks

• 2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

• Overnight Hotel Self-Parking access for one vehicle on both nights

Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice.

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.

Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2026 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Related Characters ©2026 Macy’s Inc. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2026 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/30/26–12/13/26. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. 3 ways to enter: (i) listen to 98.9 WMMO weekdays for cue, call 1-844-862-9890, and be designated caller; (ii) visit wmmo.com/contests or 98.9 WMMO App (free), and submit entry form 12/7–12/11; or (iii) listen to 98.9 WMMO weekends (12/4–12/6; 12/11–12/13) for keywords, enter keyword at website or on App within hour of announcement. Limit: 1 entry/keyword. Std. msg./data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary for daily, online and weekend winners; Grand Prize odds: 6:1. Add’l info and Official Rules: wmmo.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a/ Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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