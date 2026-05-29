This Weekend of Winning, You Could Win a Summer Escape to Baha Mar in the Bahamas

Baha Mar

Summer is here, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the Baha Mar in the Bahamas!

This weekend of winning, you could win a 4-day/3-night summer escape for two that includes:

4-day 3-night stay at Baha Mar

$450 resort credit (restrictions apply)

$200 gift card towards airfare

Listen for keywords to be announced, and enter that hour’s keyword in the entry form below for your chance to win!

It’s a perfect getaway, offering something for everyone!

Baha Mar is a complete luxury resort destination, with something for everyone, located under an hour flight from South Florida. Perfect location for your summer getaway – 3 unique resorts in one, Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood.Over 45 restaurants, bars and lounges from world renowned chefs like Marcus Samuelsson, Daniel Boloud, Scott Conant and more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/1/26–6/14/26. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, (i) listen to 98.9 WMMO 6/3–6/5 for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890 and be the designated caller; (ii) listen to 98.9 WMMO 6/5–6/7 and 6/12–6/13 for keyword, visit wmmo.com/contests or the 98.9 WMMO App (free), and submit entry form w/in 1 hour of announcement; or (iii) visit wmmo.com/contests 6/1–6/12 at 4:59pm and complete entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: wmmo.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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