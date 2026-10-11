We Have LOTS of Journey Tickets For You to Score This Week

Journey - Kia Center

This week, 98.9 WMMO has lots of Journey tickets for YOU!

Listen at 8am (10/12-10/16) with Jay & Brandi, and again with Supa Dave (10/12-10/15) at 4:20p and 5p for your shot at winning two tickets to see Journey in concert this Saturday (10/17) at Kia Center!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket purchase info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 12th-October 16th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to thirteen (13) winners on-air. Prize: A pair of tickets to see Journey on 10/17/26 at Kia Center. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group