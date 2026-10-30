Win Passes to HOW TO ROB A BANK with Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Christian Slater & Pete Davidson

How To Rob A Bank

You could win two tickets for an advance screening of HOW TO ROB A BANK!

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater as Walton, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly

In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs - and their most ambitious heist yet.

Enter below for your chance to win two reserved seats for the screening on Tuesday, November 10th at AMC Altamonte at 7pm.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 10/30/26 - 11/8/26.Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to five winners will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize : two tickets to see How To Rob A Bank at AMC Altamonte on 11/10/26 at 7p. Winner must follow check-in instructions and be on time or seats may be forfeited. ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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