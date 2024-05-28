Win Tickets to See The Psychedelic Furs

The Psychedelic Furs

The Psychedelic Furs are coming to Central Florida and you could win tickets to see them live in concert!

Enter below (5/28-8/25) for your opportunity to see The Psychedelic Furs at Hard Rock Live on August 31st!

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/28/24-8/25/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Psychedelic Furs at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on 8/31/24. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group