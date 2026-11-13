Win Tickets to a Special Screening of the Film ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Based on an Incredible True Story

Mr. Irrelevant

You could win two passes to an advance screening of Mr. Irrelevant on December 16th at Regal Waterford Lakes at 7:30pm. Enter below for your chance to win!

Mr. Irrelevant is the inspiring true story of John Tuggle (David Corenswet), the last player selected in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants. A true underdog, Tuggle defied expectations on the field and off for his then first-year head coach, Bill Parcells (Michael Shannon), his newfound love (Isabel May), and his team, proving that remarkable hope and perseverance can transcend even the greatest challenges.

Mr. Irrelevant is only in theaters on December 25th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 11/13/26 - 12/6/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to five winners will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Mr. Irrelevant showing on December 16th at Regal Waterford Lakes 7:30p. Winner must arrive at instructed time or seats may be forfeited. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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