You Can Score Four Tickets To Asian Lantern Festival

Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild returns to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens from November 13th through January 17th, and Jay & Brandi want to send you to the festival for free!

You can enter below now through Decemeber 6th for your chance to score four tickets to the festival!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/7/26-12/6/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival, happening 11/13/25-01/17/26 . ARV = $79.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group