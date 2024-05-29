You Could Score Jane’s Addiction Tickets

Jane's Addiction

Jane’s Addiction is bringing their North American Tour with Love & Rockets to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 29th and you could win tickets to the show! Just enter below (5/29-8/25) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/29/24-8/25/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Jane’s Addiction at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 29. 2024. ARV = $77. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

