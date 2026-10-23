You Could Score Tickets to See The Cat In The Hat in a Theater Near You

THE CAT IN THE HAT

Hey everybody! THE CAT IN THE HAT—like you’ve never seen him before—comes to the big screen in his first full-length animated adventure. Voiced by SNL alum Bill Hader, the Cat takes on his toughest assignment: to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new place. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos’s last chance to prove himself...or lose his magical hat! Magic and mayhem hit the theaters when THE CAT IN THE HAT opens nationwide on November 6.

Enter below now through November 4th, 2027, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 10/24/26 - 11/4/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: Four Fandango tickets to see The Cat in the Hat. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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