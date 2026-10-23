You Could Score Tickets to See Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls

Def Leppard

Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Benchmark International Arena on June 13th, 2026, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show!

Enter below now through June 6th, 2027, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 10/24/26 - 6/6/27. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls at Benchmark International Arena on June 13th, 2026. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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