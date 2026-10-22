You Could Score Tickets to See Lewis Black at Dr. Phillips Center - 2/18/27

Lewis Black

Grammy-winning comedian, actor and writer Lewis Black is coming to Dr. Phillips Center for The Performing Arts on February 18th, and 98.9 WMMO wants to hook you up with tickets!

Enter below now through February 14th, 2027, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 10/20/26 - 2/14/27. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lewis Black at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on 2/18/27. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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