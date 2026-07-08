You Could Win Disney Water Parks Tickets from 98.9 WMMO

Disney Water Parks

Now you can slide into summer fun from sunup to sundown! Listen for your chance to win Disney Water Parks tickets from 98.9 WMMO!

Splash into the magic during Cool KIDS’ SUMMER with BOTH Disney Water Parks open. Cool off with your family at Disney’s Blizzard Beach where you can chill out with Goofy in his laid-back beach attire. Or, kick back in a tropical paradise at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon—and you might just see Stitch soaking up the sun.

At night, you can boogie as the sun goes down at the ultimate Water Park family party during Disney H2O Glow After Hours! Enjoy complimentary snacks, lower wait times, and even cool Characters like Powerline Max. All happening at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

Listen to Jay & Brandi weekday mornings at 8am for your chance to win four Disney Water Parks tickets from 98.9 WMMO!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/20/26–7/31/26. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties. To enter (i) listen to 98.9 WMMO weekdays, 7/20–7/31, for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller; or (ii) listen to 98.9 WMMO 7/24–7/26 for keywords, visit wmmo.com/contests or the WMMO App (free), and submit entry form w/i 1hr. of announcement. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: wmmo.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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