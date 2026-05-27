You Could Win a Summer Escape to Baha Mar in the Bahamas

Baha Mar

Summer is here, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the Baha Mar in the Bahamas!

You could win a 4-day/3-night summer escape for two by completing the entry form below. Plus, listen to Supa Dave (6/3-6/5) inside the 4pm hour for another chance to win! The prize package for two includes:

4-day 3-night stay at Baha Mar

$450 resort credit (restrictions apply)

$200 gift card towards airfare

It’s a perfect getaway, offering something for everyone!

Baha Mar is a complete luxury resort destination, with something for everyone, located under an hour flight from South Florida. Perfect location for your summer getaway – 3 unique resorts in one, Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood.Over 45 restaurants, bars and lounges from world renowned chefs like Marcus Samuelsson, Daniel Boloud, Scott Conant and more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/1/26–6/14/26. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, (i) listen to 98.9 WMMO 6/3–6/5 for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890 and be the designated caller; (ii) listen to 98.9 WMMO 6/5–6/7 and 6/12–6/13 for keyword, visit wmmo.com/contests or the 98.9 WMMO App (free), and submit entry form w/in 1 hour of announcement; or (iii) visit wmmo.com/contests 6/1–6/12 at 4:59pm and complete entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: wmmo.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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