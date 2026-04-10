You could win tickets to Cirque Musica Heroes and Villains with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Orlando Philharmonic

A symphonic spectacle between good and evil.

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to Cirque Musica Heroes and Villains with the score performed by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra on May 23rd, 2026 at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind performance that promises to take you on a thrilling journey into the world of superheroes, villains, and extraordinary feats. Heroes and Villains is a unique production that seamlessly combines the artistry of the circus with the power of live music. Audiences of all ages will be captivated by the stunning acrobatics, breathtaking aerial performances, and daredevil athleticism set to a dynamic musical backdrop. Featuring a world-class cast of cirque performers, Heroes and Villains tells the mesmerizing story of heroism and villainy. The score, performed by your Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will take you on an emotional rollercoaster, featuring music from the great superhero and villain themes such as The Avengers, Star Wars, Batman, and more, as well as classical canons including Holst’s The Planets, Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain, and more!

Tickets are on-sale now! Click here for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/10/26 - 5/8/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Cirque Musica with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra on 5/23/26 at DPAC Orlando. ARV = $50. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

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