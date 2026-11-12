You Could Win Tickets to See BEAT Live at Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach

BEAT WMMO

98.9 WMMO wants to send you to see BEAT with Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, and more performing the Music of King Crimson at Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach on November 22nd!

Enter below now through November 19th, for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

For more ticket info, click here!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 11/11/26 - 11/19/26.Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize : two tickets to see BEAT on 11/22/26 at Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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