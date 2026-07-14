Your Chance to Catch Mark Tremonti Sing Frank Sinatra Live at Dr. Phillips Center

Tremonti

98.9 WMMO wants you to catch Mark Tremonti on Friday, December 18th at the Dr. Phillips Center. From redefining rock to reimagining Sinatra, Grammy-winning musician Mark Tremonti, backed by members of Frank Sinatra’s original orchestra, brings his timeless swing and holiday spirit to Tremonti Sings Sinatra.

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 7/14/26 - 8/30/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Mark Tremonti at Dr. Phillips Center on 12/18/26. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group