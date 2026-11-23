Die Hard

You could score passes to 98.9 WMMO’s Free Holiday Movie Die Hard, at Epic Theatres in Lee Vista, Orlando, on Wednesday, December 9th at 6:30pm.

Listen this week, (11/23-11/25), with Jay and Brandi at 6am and 8am, and with Supa Dave at 4:20pm, for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the showing! When you hear the cue to call, dial the WMMO contest line at 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win.

You can also enter below (11/23-12/6) for another chance to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On-air, 11/23/26-11/25/26. Web Contest, 11/23/26-12/6/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. For on-air 11/23-11/25, listen for the cue to call and be the announced designated caller at 1-844-862-9890. For on-line, complete the entry form above from 11/23-12/6 to enter for a chance to win two tickets to the showing. Odds vary. Up to one on-line winner and up to nine (9) on-air winners. Prize: Two tickets to the Free Holiday Showing of Die Hard at Epic Theatres in Lee Vista, Orlando on 12/9/26. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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