Your Tickets to See The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games

Welcome to the 2nd Quarter Quell. The 50th Hunger Games are about to begin. Return to Panem in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, only in theaters November 20th.

Enter below for your chance to win an ATOM code to redeem up to two tickets to se the movie for free!

For more info, click here!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 11/4/26 - 11/16/26.Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to five winners will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: Two Atom tickets to see The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The film is rated PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking, and teen drinking. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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