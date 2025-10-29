The 30 most popular homes for sale in Gainesville

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Gainesville metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 12212 NW 194th Ter, Alachua, FL 32615
- Views: 376
- List price: $329,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,502
- Price per square foot: $219.04
#2. 3300 NW 28th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605
- Views: 370
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,647
- Price per square foot: $227.69
#3. 8516 SW 20th Ln, Gainesville, FL 32607
- Views: 326
- List price: $649,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,294
- Price per square foot: $197.30
#4. 3321 SW 162nd St, Archer, FL 32618
- Views: 295
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,105
- Price per square foot: $178.15
#5. 5311 NW 54th Ct, Gainesville, FL 32653
- Views: 269
- List price: $327,707
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,882
- Price per square foot: $174.13
#6. 15590 NE 50th St, Williston, FL 32696
- Views: 251
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,699
- Price per square foot: $206.00
#7. 1402 SE 27th St, Gainesville, FL 32641
- Views: 246
- List price: $84,550
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,696
- Price per square foot: $49.85
#8. 9334 SW 32nd Pl, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Views: 244
- List price: $774,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,010
- Price per square foot: $257.44
#9. 1149 Shell Crest Ave, Cedar Key, FL 32625
- Views: 233
- List price: $243,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,104
- Price per square foot: $220.11
#10. 914 SE 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601
- Views: 227
- List price: $269,111
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,947
- Price per square foot: $138.22
#11. 4551 NW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607
- Views: 221
- List price: $849,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,846
- Price per square foot: $220.98
#12. 20308 NW County Road, 2054 Alachua, FL 32615
- Views: 208
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,862
- Price per square foot: $212.14
#13. 2514 SW 14th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Views: 205
- List price: $229,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,744
- Price per square foot: $131.31
#14. 9310 NW 10th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32606
- Views: 200
- List price: $430,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,070
- Price per square foot: $207.73
#15. 1129 NE 24 Ter, Gainesville, FL 32641
- Views: 197
- List price: $119,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,456
- Price per square foot: $82.35
#16. 3108 SW 2nd Ct, Gainesville, FL 32601
- Views: 196
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 3,842
- Price per square foot: $103.85
#17. 330 NE 1st Ave, Williston, FL 32696
- Views: 195
- List price: $310,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,048
- Price per square foot: $151.37
#18. 1650 NE 140th Ave, Williston, FL 32696
- Views: 195
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,850
- Price per square foot: $114.04
#19. 4621 NW 71st Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606
- Views: 195
- List price: $740,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,380
- Price per square foot: $218.93
#20. 4740 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607
- Views: 191
- List price: $695,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,340
- Price per square foot: $297.01
#21. 720 NW 34th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609
- Views: 188
- List price: $189,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 926
- Price per square foot: $205.18
#22. 1315 SE 12th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32641
- Views: 188
- List price: $199,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,776
- Price per square foot: $112.56
#23. 25126 NW 182nd Ave, High Springs, FL 32643
- Views: 186
- List price: $515,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,215
- Price per square foot: $423.87
#24. 4201 NW 60th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653
- Views: 184
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,678
- Price per square foot: $178.72
#25. 3636 SW 97th Way, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Views: 184
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,368
- Price per square foot: $242.82
#26. 407 NW 8th St, Gainesville, FL 32601
- Views: 182
- List price: $270,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,386
- Price per square foot: $194.81
#27. 4924 NW 143rd St, Gainesville, FL 32606
- Views: 182
- List price: $530,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $189.29
#28. 1820 SE 64th Way, Gainesville, FL 32641
- Views: 174
- List price: $721,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,226
- Price per square foot: $323.90
#29. 2901 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607
- Views: 171
- List price: $449,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,726
- Price per square foot: $260.66
#30. 9027 NW 16th Ln, Gainesville, FL 32606
- Views: 168
- List price: $420,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,958
- Price per square foot: $214.50
