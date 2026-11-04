5 unique Thanksgiving main dishes to make on the grill

Thanksgiving is all about gathering around the table, sharing great food, and celebrating traditions. But who says the menu has to stay the same year after year? This holiday season, take the celebration outdoors and bring something unexpected to your Thanksgiving feast.

Smoky, perfectly seared cuts of beef, flavorful rotisserie pork and a seasonal twist on classic turkey — the grill opens up a whole new world of possibilities for your holiday menu. Whether you're replacing the traditional turkey or adding a new dish alongside family favorites, these recipes from Wildfire Outdoor Living bring bold flavors and a fresh perspective to Thanksgiving cooking.

Fire up your grill and discover five unique main dishes that might just become your new Thanksgiving tradition.

Five-Spice Rotisserie Pork Loin With Caramelized Pineapple

Five-spice rotisserie pork loin dish with caramelized pineapple on a wooden cutting board. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wildfire Outdoor Living

Give your Thanksgiving menu a flavorful twist with this Five-Spice Rotisserie Pork Loin with Caramelized Pineapple recipe. A blend of warm, aromatic spices adds rich flavor, while caramelized pineapple adds a touch of sweetness that perfectly complements the savory pork. Slowly roasted on the rotisserie for a juicy, tender finish, this dish makes an impressive centerpiece for your Thanksgrilling feast and an alternative to a traditional turkey.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients

2 pounds pork loin

1 whole pineapple

Salt, to taste

Chinese five-spice, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Rosemary, for garnish

Instructions

Prep and Season the Pineapple

Remove the top and bottom of the pineapple.

Peel and remove the outside skin.

Slice into 1-inch-thick pieces.

Season with salt, Chinese five-spice powder, and freshly cracked black pepper.

Slice and Season the Pork

Slice the pork loin into 1-inch-thick pieces.

Sprinkle with salt, black pepper, and Chinese five-spice powder.

Load the Rotisserie Rod

Thread one slice of pork onto the rod, followed by one slice of pineapple.

Continue alternating until all of the pieces are used.

Set Up the Rotisserie

Turn the rotisserie burner on high heat.

Secure the rotisserie forks onto the food.

Place the rod on the rotisserie motor and turn it on.

Cook

Close the hood and cook for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Check every 15 minutes until the pork and pineapple develop a golden brown crust.

Plate and Serve

Remove from the rotisserie rod.

Arrange on a serving platter or board.

Garnish with rosemary and serve while warm.

Blackened Santa Maria Tri-Tip

Blackened Santa Maria tri-tip steak on a wooden cutting board, with cauliflower and spring onions on the side as a garnish. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wildfire Outdoor Living

Thanksgiving may be known for turkey, but there is likely room for perfectly cooked tri-tip at the holiday table too. This Blackened Santa Maria Tri-Tip takes inspiration from California’s iconic barbecue tradition, featuring a beautifully seared crust and tender center. Slice it up, serve it family-style, and let everyone help themselves to a new holiday favorite.

Prep Time: 10 minutes (plus 20 minutes resting)

Cook Time: 25 to 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

2-pound tri-tip

Santa Maria Seasoning (see recipe below)

Oil, for the griddle

Santa Maria Seasoning

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried rosemary, ground or chopped

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Instructions

Season the Tri-Tip

Add the salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, dried rosemary, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl and stir until fully combined.

Sprinkle and rub the Santa Maria Seasoning all over the tri-tip.

Let the meat sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Preheat the Griddle

Set to low heat and preheat for 20 minutes.

Cook the Tri-Tip

Drizzle oil onto the griddle.

Place the tri-tip on the griddle and cook for about 15 minutes.

Sprinkle more seasoning on the other side.

Flip once a nice dark crust has formed and cook for another 10 to 15 minutes.

Rest and Serve

Remove from the griddle and let the tri-tip rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing.

Slice the tri-tip against the grain into thin pieces and serve.

Zesty Lemon and Herb Spatchcock Chicken

A spatchcock roast chicken garnished with fresh lemon wedges, sprigs of rosemary, and thyme on a wooden cutting board. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wildfire Outdoor Living

For a lighter, refreshing take on the holiday feast, this Zesty Lemon and Herb Spatchcock Chicken brings bright, fresh flavors to the table, Perfect for a smaller gathering. Spatchcocking the chicken allows it to cook more evenly on the grill, creating a beautifully crispy skin while keeping the meat juicy and tender. With zesty lemon and fragrant herbs in every bite, this dish offers a balance to the richer flavors of Thanksgiving and is perfect to serve alongside your holiday favorites.

Prep Time: 15 minutes (plus marinating time)

Cook Time: 35-45 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, spatchcocked

Rosemary lemon marinade (see recipe below)

Fresh herbs, for garnish

Lemon wedges, for serving

For the Lemon and Rosemary Marinade

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic puree

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lemon peel, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

Juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

Combine the Marinade

In a bowl, mix olive oil, garlic puree, rosemary, thyme, lemon peel, onion powder, salt, and lemon juice.

Stir well and let sit for 10 minutes before using.

Marinate the Chicken

Pat the spatchcocked chicken dry.

Drizzle the marinade over the skin side and rub it evenly across the entire surface.

Flip and repeat on the back side.

Let the chicken marinate for 1 to 2 hours.

Preheat the Grill

Set to medium-low heat and preheat (hood closed) for 20 minutes.

Grill Skin Side Down

Place the chicken skin side down on the grill.

Close the hood and cook for about 15 minutes, until the skin turns golden brown.

Flip and Finish Cooking

Carefully flip the chicken.

Continue cooking for another 20 to 30 minutes, until fully cooked through and the juices run clear.

Rest and Serve

Remove from the grill and let rest briefly.

Transfer to a platter.

Garnish with fresh herbs and lemon wedges.

Serve hot.

Grilled Turkey With Pears

A plate of grilled turkey breasts garnished with pears and sage. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wildfire Outdoor Living

You can’t have a Thanksgrilling feast without a little nod to tradition. This grilled turkey with pears puts a seasonal spin on the Thanksgiving classic. Pairing savory grilled turkey with the delicate sweetness of fresh pears. It’s a way to keep a holiday favorite on the menu while embracing the flavors of outdoor cooking.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 turkey breasts, skin-on

2 ripe pears, cut into thick wedges

Olive oil, for finishing

Honey, for drizzling

Fresh sage leaves, for garnish

For seasoning

2 tablespoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground garlic

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon dried rubbed sage

Instructions

Season the Turkey

Mix salt, garlic, white pepper, and sage in a small bowl until evenly blended.

Season the skin side of the turkey breasts generously with the seasoning mix.

Let the turkey sit for 15 minutes while your grill preheats.

Preheat the grill

Set to medium-low heat and preheat for about 15 minutes.

Grill the Turkey

Place the turkey breasts skin side down directly on the grates. No oil needed.

Season the exposed side of the turkey while it begins to cook.

Grill for about 20 minutes per side, until the skin turns golden and crisp.

Char the Pears

About 5 minutes before the turkey is done, add the pear wedges to the grill.

Grill until they soften slightly and develop dark, caramelized grill marks.

Plate and Serve

Remove the turkey from the grill and let it rest briefly.

Slice and arrange on a serving platter.

Add a few pieces of the charred pears and some fresh sage leaves.

Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and honey.

Serve immediately.

Apple Chutney Pork Chops

A plate of grilled pork chops with apple chutney. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wildfire Outdoor Living

Comforting and full of flavor, these Apple Chutney Pork Chops capture the essence of the season in every bite. Perfectly grilled pork chops paired with a homemade apple chutney add a balance of sweetness and warmth and an autumn-inspired touch to your menu.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15–20 minutes

Servings: Makes enough for 6 pork chops

Ingredients

3 green apples, diced

1 tablespoon ginger, peeled and grated

1/2 cup white onion, diced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons honey

Instructions

Combine Ingredients

In a small saucepan, add diced apples, ginger, onion, vinegar, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, salt, olive oil, and honey.

Cook Until Soft

Mix well and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Cook until apples and onions are very soft and the mixture has a chunky, spoonable texture.

Apple Chutney Pork Chops

Prep Time: 15 minutes (plus chutney cooking time)

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6 pork chops

Ingredients

6 pork chops

Curry salt (see recipe below)

Olive oil, for drizzling

Apple chutney (see recipe below)

Fresh chives, thinly sliced (for garnish)

Instructions

Preheat the Grill

Set to medium-high heat and preheat for 10 minutes.

Season the Pork Chops

Sprinkle curry salt (1 tablespoon fine salt and 1 tablespoon curry powder) generously over both sides of each pork chop.

Drizzle with olive oil, coating evenly.

Grill the Pork Chops

Place chops on the hot grill and cook for about 5 minutes per side, aiming for nice grill marks without overly dark charring.

Rest the Meat

Remove from the grill and let rest on a plate for 5 minutes.

Don't discard the juice drippings.

Plate and Serve

Slice pork chops and arrange on a plate.

Pour juice drippings from the resting plate over the sliced pork.

Add a serving of warm apple chutney alongside.

Garnish with thinly sliced chives and serve immediately.

This story was produced by Wildfire Outdoor Living and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.